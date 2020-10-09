Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Hits Back at ‘Hateful’ Trolls: Unfollow Me

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza

Brad Pitt‘s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has had enough with haters. The 27-year-old German model has taken to her Instagram account to share some words with the trolls who continue criticizing her relationship with the actor amid his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?” she captioned one of the videos on Friday, October 9. “Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts [sic].”

She went on saying that she just didn’t “get it.” She then noted, “It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting. Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or [if you] don’t like their content. Easy.” Concluding her messages, Nicole urged her followers to be “nice and kind” to each other.

Nicole has been attacked by online trolls after she began dating the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor. Back in September, she addressed rumors that she and Brad are hating Angelina in her response to a fan’s question underneath her Instagram post. It started after she captioned one of her Instagram posts with, “Happy people dont hate.”

The message piqued one follower’s interest as the person later asked, “If so, then why do you and Brad hate Angelina?” The troll continued, “Practice what you preach, girl.” Nicole quickly denied the accusation that she and Brad hate his ex-wife Angelina, saying, “Not hating anyone.”

Rumors that there’s tension between the pair and Angelina emerged online after the actor took Nicole to Chateau Miraval in France, where he and the “Maleficent” star held their wedding six years ago. The former husband and wife, who share six children, Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and twins Vivienne and Knox (12), also purchased the chateau together in 2011.

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” a source previously claimed. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”