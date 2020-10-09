Boy George ‘Kindly’ Takes Pay Cut for ‘The Voice Australia’ New Season

Channel Seven

The Culture Club frontman has been officially signed on to return as a judge on the next installment of the Australian singing competition after he offered to take pay cut.

Boy George apparently agreed to a pay cut from Australia’s Channel Nine in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel of “The Voice Australia“.

The show is in the midst of a shake-up after Channel Seven purchased the rights to the franchise, with plans for a more “cost-effective” show reportedly involving replacing current coaches George, Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem, and Guy Sebastian with less expensive talent.

Amid reports “Dance Monkey” star Tones and I and Aussie singer Ricki-Lee Coulter are set to join the show, the Culture Club frontman tweeted on Wednesday (07Oct20) that he’d “kindly” agreed to a pay cut in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel in 2021.

However that agreement was nixed when Seven purchased the rights to the franchise in August and the show switched networks, he has suggested.

“Truth is, I kindly took a pay cut from @TheVoiceAU because of the corona. I am also decent, and they agreed to have me next season,” the British singer tweeted.

“If I had known they would swap networks I still would have taken a financial hit because I’m decent and I never burn bridges!”

The Culture Club singer did not confirm or deny whether he’ll return to the franchise. He previously slammed reports he’d been “dumped” from the show in favour of “cheaper” coach, New Zealand singer Lorde.

Meanwhile, fellow judge Delta Goodrem recently said, “I genuinely don’t know what the next chapter is.” She continued, “Every season, at the end of (The Voice), I take stock of the year. I go, ‘How do I feel as an artist about this next chapter? What do I want for my next chapter?’ I’m truly taking it step by step (this year).”