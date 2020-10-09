Blues sign Torey Krug to seven-year, $45.5M deal

The St. Louis Blues have signed free-agent defenseman Torey Krug. Krug will sign a seven-year deal worth a total of $45.5M ($6.5M AAV), leaving the Boston Bruins after nearly a decade in the black and gold.

Krug will join a defense corps that already has Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, and Marco Scandella making considerable money, which likely means this is the end of any Alex Pietrangelo negotiations. The Blues were trying to find a way to re-sign their captain, but after he made it to the open market Friday, it was going to be difficult. Instead of waiting around, the Blues went out and got themselves the second-best defenseman on the market in Krug, who is an elite power-play quarterback and has been one of the most consistent offensive defensemen in the league for some time.

While Pietrangelo was offered a contract closer to $8M per season by the Blues, Krug comes in at a considerably lower price. That doesn’t mean they are out of the woods financially, as Krug’s deal still pushes the Blues over the salary cap. It also means they have six NHL defensemen under contract with Vince Dunn still to sign as a restricted free agent, meaning there is likely a trade coming somewhere on their roster. Vladimir Tarasenko’s $7.5M could be on its way to long-term injured reserve, but this deal still makes the financial situation in St. Louis awfully tricky.