Gmail to Get New Icon as Part of G Suite Rebranding

The Gmail app is set to get a new icon as part of a broader rebrand of Google’s G Suite software, which includes Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar. Replacing the classic Gmail envelope logo is an M made out of Google’s blue, red, yellow, and green brand colors. The new design aligns Gmail with Google’s core brand as well as Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Chrome, and other Google…