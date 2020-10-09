BitMEX exchange operator shuffles leadership in wake of criminal charges By Cointelegraph

BitMEX exchange operator shuffles leadership in wake of criminal charges
The operator of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX has announced a sweep of its top leadership, after United States authorities charged its founders with failing to prevent money laundering and operating an unregistered trading platform illegally.
On Oct. 8, BitMEX’s operator, 100x Group, announced that the exchange’s three co-founders, all of whom were charged in the case, will no longer hold executive roles at 100x: Arthur Hayes, Samuel Reed and Ben Delo. Greg Dwyer, the fourth executive to be charged, will take a leave of absence from his role as head of business development.
