Billie Piper’s ‘I Hate Suzie’ Dramedy to Stream Stateside on HBO Max

RELATED STORIES

People across the pond apparently loved I Hate Suzie — and now U.S. viewers will get to sample the Billie Piper-led dramedy, when it streams exclusively on HBO Max.

An HBO Max premiere date has not yet been set.

Co-created with Piper and written by Emmy winner Lucy Prebble (Succession), I Hate Suzie stars Piper (Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Doctor Who) as an actress whose life is thrown into turmoil when her phone is hacked and compromising photographs of her are leaked.

The eight-part series, which premiered on Sky Atlantic in late August, shows Suzie unraveling as the aforementioned violation ricochets around every area of her life. Episode by episode, the series follows her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance, as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi (played by Leila Farzad, Innocent) try to hold her life, career and marriage together.

The cast also includes Daniel Ings (Lovesick, The Crown) and Nathaniel Martello-White (Collateral, One Dollar).

Are you ready to know Suzie like the UK knows Suzie?