Best Wireless PS5 Headsets 2020

The PS5 is set to launch in a little over a month, and as fans try to secure themselves one ahead of its launch, one of the most crucial accessories many players will need is a headset. Not only does a headset enhance your gaming experience with its immersive qualities, but thanks to the variety of incredible multiplayer games available nowadays, you’ll need something to interact with your friends or other players as well. Thankfully, there are tons of options available, and we’ve gathered some of the best wireless PS5 headsets that you can find ahead of the PlayStation 5’s launch.



Following in Sony’s line of wireless headsets for its consoles, the PULSE 3D is the latest headset for the PlayStation 5. Not much is known about it yet, but it’s expected to offer 3D audio support, as well as dual noise-canceling microphones. The headset is also expected to have up to 12 hours of life, and better yet, will work across both the PS5 and PS4. Finding one can be a bit tough at the moment, but preorders are up. Sennheiser has always been known for its incredible audio quality, and the GSP 370 is no different. It comes with a bit of a premium price, but Sennheiser’s wireless gaming headset is simply one of the best options out there for various reasons. Not only does it offer great sound quality, but it also features a sleek design while claiming to have an absolutely incredible, 100-hour battery life. If you’re in the market for a high tier headset, this is for you. HyperX may not be the brand you first think of when you think of solid headsets, but the company has been making some of the best for quite some time. The HyperX Cloud Flight is no different, offering a comfortable fit, solid audio quality, and, most importantly, an extremely great battery life, averaging about 30 hours per use. Better yet, the headset also comes with a 3.5mm wired option, allowing you to plug in and save for battery life if you want to. The Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless is the best of the best when it comes to headsets, period. Not only does it offer stellar sound quality, but it also comes with its own transmitter box that has built-in options like mic monitoring, lighting, and more. While it does come at a very premium price, this will be an option for those who want the best of what’s out there. $330 at Steelseries

$330 at SteelSeries Astro is one of the most well-known names in gaming headsets, and their A50’s represent the top of the line when it comes to accessories. The newest headset offers an incredibly comfortable fit, virtual 7.1 surround sound audio, and a uni-directional microphone to help capture your voice in the best way possible. It also works with nearly every platform out there, meaning you’ll get the most bang for your buck. $300 at Amazon

$300 at Best Buy Turtle Beach has been making some of the best gaming headsets on the market for some time, and their Elite Pro 2 line is no different. It’s a bit of a pricey model, but not so much compared to some of the other premium options out there. The Elite Pro 2 offers an incredibly comfortable design and comes with some of the better sound quality you can find thanks to Turtle Beach’s longstanding design. $130 at Amazon

Find the headset that’s best for you

Finding the best wireless PS5 headset can be a little difficult. When shopping for one, you’ll want to find the best possible sound quality without sacrificing microphone quality and how comfortable it is. After all, you’ll likely be wearing it for long periods of time, so you don’t want to get something that will leave you uncomfortable after just an hour or so.

If you’re looking for something that will definitively work on the PlayStation 5 and is built with its upcoming specifications in mind, then the upcoming PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is for you. With 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones, this USB-C headset is a great addition to your collection, and thanks to how great the PlayStation 4’s Gold Wireless headset is, there’s a good chance the PULSE 3D will also be very good.

If money is of no issue to you and you’re looking to get the best of the best, then you might consider picking up the Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless. With the Arctis Pro Wireless, you’ll be getting some of the best sound quality, design, and comfort factor that’s available on the market. It’s a premium price, but it’ll definitely be worth it if you’re after the best that gaming headsets have to offer.