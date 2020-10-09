Best Black Friday TV deals 2020: What to expect in the sale

Film lovers, documentary fans and Netflix addicts listen up. Black Friday is nearly upon us, and this year’s event is set to be bigger than ever, so mark 27 November in your calendars and get ready to shop thousands of discounts on big name brands such as Philips, Sony and LG.

Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, the event hails from America. It spans beyond the Friday and across the entire weekend until the first day of the new week, also known as Cyber Monday (30 November), and owing to its popularity deals aslo start the week before too.

Many of the best deals in the sale are often on tech products, as pricier additions to your home, now is the time to snap up a new HD model, with the high-quality picture and audio to allow you to relax on the sofa and enjoy your favourite box sets.

But with many different retailers, such as Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon all offering their own deals, we will be doing all the hard work for you, listing the best discounts on offer here, before and during the event. The best bit is you don’t even need to get off your sofa for them.

The Black Friday TV deals to expect

Big name brands with even bigger discounts flooded the Black Friday sales last year.





Black Friday 2017 – in pictures Show all 8 1 /8 Black Friday 2017 – in pictures



Black Friday 2017 – in pictures Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil Reuters Black Friday 2017 – in pictures Dozens of Brazilians reach for television sets in a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil EPA Black Friday 2017 – in pictures Dozens of Brazilians reach for television sets in a store in Sao Paulo EPA Black Friday 2017 – in pictures Brazilians reach for television sets in a store in Sao Paulo EPA Black Friday 2017 – in pictures People wait outside a department store in Thessaloniki, Greece AFP/Getty Black Friday 2017 – in pictures People wait in line outside of Best Buy in Norwalk, Connecticut November 23, 2017 for the store to open at 5PM on Thanksgiving Day to take advantage of the Black Friday sales AFP/Getty Black Friday 2017 – in pictures People shop at Macy’s department store on Thanksgiving Day. Some stores began their ‘Black Friday’ sales earlier than the usual date Getty Black Friday 2017 – in pictures Shoppers are seen queuing for the opening of a Game discount store on ‘Black Friday’ at a shopping mall in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa Reuters

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals?

The beauty of Black Friday is retailers are vying for customers, so they will have varied discounts and deals on offer, so don’t stick to one store, instead shop around different retailers.

Don’t forget to check back here, because the IndyBest team will be hand-selecting the best deals to be had in the run-up and during the sale.

How long will the discounts last?

Most retailers participating in the Black Friday sale will have deals available from Friday through to Cyber Monday (30 November).

If you’re shopping with Amazon, it often starts it’s pre-sale weeks before Black Friday weekend, last year it was spread out over a lengthy 15 days, with this year expected to be just as big.

