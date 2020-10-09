Bengals Pro Bowl DT Geno Atkins to make season debut

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) defensive tackle Geno Atkins will make his season debut this Sunday against the 3-1 Baltimore Ravens.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection twice named First-Team All-Pro missed the first four games of the campaign because of a shoulder injury.

“He’s done a great job working back into practices,” coach Zac Taylor told reporters after Friday’s team practice. “Mentally, physically, he’s ready to go.”

The 32-year-old couldn’t be coming back at a better time. Baltimore may, all things considered, possess the most talented offense in the division and enters the weekend behind only the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots in rushing yards per game (160.8). Without Atkins up front, the Bengals surrendered 158.5 rushing yards per contest.

Friday didn’t deliver all good news for Atkins, Taylor and everyone else associated with the Bengals. Baltimore quarterback and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field on Friday after missing consecutive days because of a non-serious knee injury. The 23-year-old was also reportedly dealing with an unspecified illness unrelated to the coronavirus on Thursday.