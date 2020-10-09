Benedict Cumberbatch’s Return as Doctor Strange in ‘Spider-Man 3’ Sparks Multiverse Theory

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man is going to be reunited with a fellow Avenger in “Spider-Man 3”. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the follow-up to “Spider-Man: Far From Home“, according to multiple reports.

The Academy Award-nominated actor is reportedly going to fill in a mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury in “Far From Home”. As The Hollywood Reporter puts it, the role “gives Peter Parker a father figure and gives the movies extra star power while tying them to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The report of Doctor Strange’s appearance in “Spider-Man 3” has not been confirmed by Marvel. Cumberbatch’s rumored involvement in the upcoming movie arrives after it was reported that Jamie Foxx is going to return as Electro in the same movie. The “Django Unchained” actor previously portrayed the villainous character in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” starring Andrew Garfield.

Foxx appeared to confirm his return as Electro with his now-deleted post in which he shared a screenshot of an article about the casting news. He wrote in the caption, “Tell Spidey let’s run it back!… super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment…”

The 52-year-old star additionally revealed that his villainous character will get a new look for the upcoming “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel. “can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent bada**!!!” so he teased.

Foxx’s return added with Cumberbatch’s addition to the “Spider-Man 3” cast has sparked speculation that the upcoming third movie could include a multiverse element. Cumberbatch’s own movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” itself is set to start shooting later this month in London and will be released after “Spider-Man 3”, so the web-crawler film could set up a multiverse story for the “Doctor Strange” sequel.

Jon Watts in board to direct “Spider-Man 3”, which is slated for a December 17, 2021 release, while “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set to arrive on March 25, 2022. Interestingly, Sam Raimi, who helmed the “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, will serve behind the lens for the new “Doctor Strange” installment.