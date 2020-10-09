Bebe Rexha Refuses to Post New Beau on Instagram Until They’re Engaged

Instagram

The ‘I’m a Mess’ hitmaker explains the reason why she never posted boyfriend Keyan Safyari and paraded their public display of affection on Instagram timeline.

Bebe Rexha won’t go public with new filmmaker beau Keyan Safyari until she has a “ring on my finger.”

The 31-year-old singer was first seen with Keyan in March (20) and told Entertainment Tonight that she’s very happy with her new beau. However, don’t expect to see him on her social media pages anytime soon – Bebe won’t go Instagram official with her man until they are engaged.

“Unless I have a ring on my finger, you ain’t getting a grid post and that’s the truth!” Bebe, who has only shown Keyan on her Instagram Stories, said.

Bebe added that she’d learned the hard way about sharing her relationship on social media and is now doing her best to keep her personal life more private.

The “Say My Name” star also opened up about how the fledgeling relationship made the coronavirus lockdown easier for her to deal with, explaining, “I wasn’t lonely during quarantine.”

“I have a very wonderful man in my life right now and he’s so amazing. I’m very grateful for him and I’m just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes,” she smiled.

“We like this guy. I think this is a good one. He’s a very good one. This guy is special. He’s loving, he takes care of me, he’s understanding of my career and what I do. My family loves him. He’s just honestly an amazing person, and he makes me happy! It just feels right.”

“I have a love-hate relationship with social media,” she explained. “I love it because I can talk to my fans and see what’s up with them, but then you see things you don’t wanna see.”