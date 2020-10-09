Barnhart’s burning questions for Week 3

Tony Barnhart | SEC Network

It’s only Week 3, but when you play 10 SEC games, the drama builds a bit more quickly than normal.

Consider this: After two weeks, there are only four 2-0 teams in the SEC: Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. After this Saturday, there will be no more than three undefeated teams because Georgia and Tennessee play each other.

There are also four 0-2 teams: South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Missouri, all from the SEC East. At least one of them will be 0-3 at the close of business on Saturday as South Carolina goes to Vanderbilt.

Wait, there is more.

Did we mention that Hurricane Delta has already moved the Missouri-LSU game from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Mo., and that kickoff has been moved from 9 p.m. ET to Noon ET?

The hurricane has also moved the kickoff for Alabama’s game with Ole Miss from 6 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Delta could also impact several other SEC games with significant rain.

So, is that enough drama for you? Good. Then let’s go.

Here are Five Burning Questions to get us ready for Week 3 of the SEC football season:

Tennessee’s offensive line vs. Georgia’s defensive line. Something has to give. Which will it be?

When tackle Cade Mays was declared eligible to play last week, Tennessee went from having a very good offensive line to potentially a great offensive line. Behind that line, Eric Gray and Ty Chandler ran for 195 yards. Tennessee ran for 232 total yards in a 35-12 win over Missouri last Saturday.

But the irresistible force of the Tennessee offensive line may meet an immovable object in Georgia’s defensive front. The Bulldogs held Auburn to 216 total yards and only 39 yards rushing in last week’s 27-6 win in Athens. In two games, Georgia has allowed an average of 58 yards rushing.

And if it rains, the big guys in the trenches will REALLY have to slug it out.

After a rough first two weeks, Texas A,amp;M and Jimbo Fisher could use a signature win. Can the Aggies possibly get it at home against Florida?

Hard to say yes with quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end/wide receiver Kyle Pitts playing the way they are now. Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in beating South Carolina 38-24 in Gainesville last week. He and Pitts have already combined for six touchdowns.

The Aggies struggled in Week 1 to beat Vanderbilt 17-12. And last week they were simply no match for Alabama’s explosive passing game, losing 52-24.

One glimmer of hope for the Aggies: Florida’s defense is No. 66 nationally out of 75 schools, giving up 471 yards per game. Texas A,amp;M quarterback Kellen Mond will have to come up big.

Ole Miss is dead last in the nation in total defense. Alabama is No. 4 in scoring offense. So what happens Saturday in Oxford?

Ole Miss has been fun to watch in the first two weeks of the season. The Rebels of Lane Kiffin had 613 yards of total offense in a 51-35 loss to Florida in Week 1. Last week, Ole Miss outscored Kentucky 42-41 in overtime.

But the Ole Miss defense, which has given up an average of 600 yards in its first two games, has not seen the firepower on both sides of the ball that is Alabama, which has scored 90 points in its first two games. And here’s the kicker: Alabama has found another big-time receiver to play with Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Sophomore John Metchie III caught five passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns last week. Those two scores were for 78 and 63 yards.

It should be noted that in Alabama’s last game, Kellen Mond of Texas A,amp;M threw for 318 yards in a 52-24 loss. Ole Miss may put up some pretty good yardage totals.

As we said earlier, there will likely be rain and that favors Alabama, which can pound it out with a great offensive line and running back Najee Harris.

Can Kentucky bounce back from a heartbreaking loss (42-41) to Ole Miss?

There are losses and then there are brutal losses. The Wildcats’ one-point loss to Ole Miss on a missed extra point in overtime was about as brutal as it gets. Consider:

Kentucky had three-that’s right three-backs rush for over 100 yards.

All total Kentucky rushed for 408 yards.

Quarterback Terry Wilson completed 14 of 18 passes for 151 yards and ZERO interceptions.

Kentucky had 559 total yards, which was 100 more than Ole Miss.

But here’s the rub as Mississippi State comes to Lexington: The Wildcats are No. 52 nationally (out of 75 schools) in passing defense, giving up 276.5 yards per game.

Can Bo Nix rebound after a night when the lights went out at Georgia?

As a sophomore quarterback, we all felt Bo Nix was going to take a giant leap forward this season. But Georgia’s defense, which is clearly one of the best in the nation, decided that the leap would not come at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Nix completed only 21 of 40 passes for 177 yards. His string of 251 passes without an interception was snapped in the third quarter.

Now Nix gets a chance to get things back on track against Arkansas (1-1), which stunned Mississippi State 21-14 last week.

This game is also an opportunity for the Auburn defense, which was dominated up front by the Georgia offensive line, to get things turned around.