Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.00% By .com

.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.00% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 9.21% or 1.87 points to trade at 22.17 at the close. Meanwhile, ARB Corporation Ltd (ASX:) added 6.34% or 1.92 points to end at 32.21 and Janus Henderson Group PLC DRC (ASX:) was up 5.94% or 2.09 points to 37.27 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.67% or 0.37 points to trade at 7.56 at the close. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.52% or 0.170 points to end at 4.660 and Nanosonics Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.77% or 0.16 points to 5.62.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 772 to 449 and 373 ended unchanged.

Shares in ARB Corporation Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.34% or 1.92 to 32.21.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 12.08% to 21.995.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.90% or 17.00 to $1912.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.22% or 0.09 to hit $41.10 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.18% or 0.08 to trade at $43.26 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.17% to 0.7178, while AUD/JPY rose 0.09% to 76.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 93.532.