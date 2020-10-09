Atlanta Housewives Tanya & Porsha Accused Of 3some w/ Male Stripper!!

Earlier this week news broke all over social media, that two cast members from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta were caught having a threesome with a male stripper during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.
ARE ATLANTA HOUSEWIVES TANYA & PORSHA LESBIAN LOVERS – WATCH??
In the initial reports, the publishers REFUSED to say which two housewives were caught doing the nasty.
Now one blogger – who is typically reliable – is naming names. B Scott, who first reported that Nene was leaving the show claims that it was Tanya Sam and Porsha Williams. Both ladies are supposedly engaged . . . .
Here’s what B Scott is saying:
Well, lovebscott.com can exclusively reveal that the two ladies who allegedly had sex with the male stripper were Porsha Williams and the very engaged Tanya Sam.
Does that surprise you? If not, then you may be surprised to hear that there was allegedly some girl-on-girl-on-girl action that went down before Porsha and Tanya made their way into the bedroom with the man. …
Anyway, the girls thought they were being sneaky when they got their peaches cobbled by hiding from the cameras — but they underestimated the power of the microphones. Production has usable footage, but it’s unclear if it will be featured in the show. We also hear that some of the ladies involved are suggesting possible legal action to stop the footage from airing.