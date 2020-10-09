Arians: Brady didn’t lose track of downs on final drive

Tom Brady appeared to have committed a mental error at the worst possible time on Thursday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback seemed to have thought that he had one more play after turning the ball over on downs to the Chicago Bears late in the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers had a first-and-10 at their own 37, and all Brady had to do was get them in field goal range to win the game. After throwing incomplete to Cameron Brate, the six-time Super Bowl champion put up four fingers as if he thought it was fourth down.