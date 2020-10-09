An Afghan Boy’s Rape and Death Prompt a Rare Response: Arrests

In the case of Naseebullah, though, public outrage appears to be forcing a rare reckoning.

Naseebullah’s family, backed by a throng of elders from the village of Karezak, marched into the offices of Kandahar’s governor, Hayatullah Hayat, to demand justice and the arrest of the police commander, First Lt. Mullah Roozi Khan, last month. And it worked: The government quickly arrested Lieutenant Khan and six of his officers, who are in jail while an official investigation is underway to determine whether to charge them.

Naseebullah’s mother and brother said that Lieutenant Khan and his men abducted, beat and raped the sixth-grader, who was dumped the next day at a hospital. They said hospital officials told them that Naseebullah had suffered severe internal injuries before he died, on Sept. 18, and that the men who dropped him off claimed that he had fallen from a roof.

But the doctor who operated on the boy, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that he had observed extensive internal injuries consistent with forced penetration.

The allegations against the commander test the jurisdiction of Afghanistan’s American-backed government, which holds limited sway in provinces outside the capital, Kabul. As Afghan and Taliban negotiators discuss a possible peace deal, the militants are still conducting attacks nationwide, exposing the government’s inability to protect its citizens in violently contested provinces like Kandahar.