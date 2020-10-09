Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin’s untitled project

The internet went berserk when it was announced that Deepika Padukone and Prabhas would come together for a film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the untitled project has already become one of the most awaited films in the country, even before it has gone on floors.

Last night, the makers of the film hinted that there’s a ‘BIG’ announcement coming up at 10 am tomorrow. Fans instantly began speculating about it. Came 10 am and the twitter account of VVjayanthi movies made the ‘BIG’ reveal. The tweet read, “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!

Judging from the cast, we expect this one to create a riot at the box-office.