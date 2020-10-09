Amber Rose Shares NSFW Photo to Promote OnlyFans Account

Instagram

The former ‘Running Russell Simmons’ star goes completely naked to give a sneak peek of her contents on the adult-only platform, where she charges $20 per month.

Amber Rose has set the pulse racing with her latest thirst trap. The 36-year-old model has gone fully naked in a new photo posted on Twitter on Thursday, October 8 to promote her recently-launched OnlyFans account.

In the NSFW image, the music video vixen lies down on her side on a red sheet as she strips down to her birthday suit. She doesn’t wear a single piece of cloth, only covering her intimate parts with several emojis.

Amber included a link to her OnlyFans account in the caption. The LA Slutwalk founder, who joined the website on September 29, charges people $19.99 for a monthly subscription and has been offering racy and sometimes X-rated contents.

Earlier this month, Amber indeed promised that she would show a lot of boobs on OnlyFans, though she would still keep another part of her body private. “For me, boobs aren’t a big deal. I’ll show my boobs all day on OnlyFans-boobs, and ass, and twerking. All the good stuff. I’m gonna leave my vagina for my husband but everything else is fair game,” she told The Daily Beast.

Responding to the controversy surrounding Bella Thorne‘s account in which she’s accused of scamming her subscribers with promise to release a nude, Amber said, “I don’t exactly know that whole story but I’ll say this: Whatever I say I’m gonna give you, I’m gonna give you. I was a stripper, bro. It’s not a big deal to me.”

Describing the platform as a “digital strip club,” Amber was ready to face some haters. “I like to get the people going-and love the haters as well,” she declared, before adding, “I just think it’s fun. It’s like a digital strip club for me, and it brings me back to my roots.”

The mother of two went on sharing that she never had any hesitation about joining OnlyFans, “I would’ve joined earlier but I was pregnant! I would’ve been the first one on there, are you crazy?!” She continued with laughs, “With my second baby, I got up to 224 pounds. So now, I’m about ten pounds away from where I was before I had Slash. But yeah, I would’ve done it earlier. S**t.”