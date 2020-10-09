Amazon Canada reveals Prime Day 2020 tech deals

Amazon Canada has revealed some, not all, unfortunately, of its upcoming deals for its mega Prime Day sale. The discounts officially begin on October 13th for two days. Here is a teaser of what you can expect:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $24.99

Echo Auto for $24.99 (Save $45)

Echo Show 5 for $59.99

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at $169.99

Ring Stick Up Cam for $79.99 (Save $25)

Save up to 40% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $94.99

Blink Mini Indoor Cam for $29.99

Save up to 25% on select laptops and desktops

Save up to 24% on select TCL Smart TVs

Save 30% on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Save up to 50% on select Adidas footwear and apparel for the family

Save up to 30% on select Under Armour apparel, shoes, and bags

Save up to 50% on select kids and baby apparel from our brands

Save up to 30% on select Hill’s Science Diet Large Bags

Save up to 50% on select men’s and women’s Philips Shavers

For those that are not Prime Day members, Amazon is offering a 30-day trial.

Source: Amazon Canada

