Afghan War Casualty Report: October 2020

The following report compiles all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan from the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm casualty information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.

Oct. 2-8, 2020

At least 53 pro-government forces and 37 civilians were killed over the past week, as representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban met in Doha to negotiate a framework for peace. The deadliest attack took place in Nangarhar Province, where a truck bomb targeted the district governor’s office in Ghanikhel District, killing 13 civilians and one police officer. An additional 42 people, including 39 civilians and three police officers, were wounded in the explosion, for which no one has claimed responsibility. Later in the week, in eastern Laghman Province, the Taliban carried out a car bomb on the convoy of the governor of Laghman, killing four security forces and four civilians. Two security forces and 28 civilians were also wounded.

Oct. 8 Jowzjan Province: two security forces killed

Two pro-government militia members were killed by Taliban marksmen in the Jabbar-e-Shahid village of Aqcha District.

Oct. 8 Ghor Province: one police officer killed

A police officer was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on a motorcycle in the village of Kandiwal in Firoz Koh, the provincial capital.