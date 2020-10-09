Afghan War Casualty Report: October 2020

The following report compiles all significant security incidents confirmed by New York Times reporters throughout Afghanistan from the past seven days. It is necessarily incomplete as many local officials refuse to confirm casualty information. The report includes government claims of insurgent casualty figures, but in most cases these cannot be independently verified by The Times. Similarly, the reports do not include Taliban claims for their attacks on the government unless they can be verified. Both sides routinely inflate casualty totals for their opponents.
Oct. 2-8, 2020
At least 53 pro-government forces and 37 civilians were killed over the past week, as representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban met in Doha to negotiate a framework for peace. The deadliest attack took place in Nangarhar Province, where a truck bomb targeted the district governor’s office in Ghanikhel District, killing 13 civilians and one police officer. An additional 42 people, including 39 civilians and three police officers, were wounded in the explosion, for which no one has claimed responsibility. Later in the week, in eastern Laghman Province, the Taliban carried out a car bomb on the convoy of the governor of Laghman, killing four security forces and four civilians. Two security forces and 28 civilians were also wounded.
Oct. 8 Jowzjan Province: two security forces killed
Two pro-government militia members were killed by Taliban marksmen in the Jabbar-e-Shahid village of Aqcha District.
Oct. 8 Ghor Province: one police officer killed
A police officer was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on a motorcycle in the village of Kandiwal in Firoz Koh, the provincial capital.
Oct. 8 Nimroz Province: two police officers killed
A Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb in Khashrud District, killing two police officers and wounding six members of the National Directorate of Security.
Oct. 8 Kunduz Province: seven security forces killed
The Taliban attacked security forces in the Rawza area of Imam Sahib District, killing four pro-government militia members, two police officers and one soldier. An additional eight security forces were wounded and 15 others were taken prisoner, while the Taliban seized weapons and military equipment, including two Humvees.
Oct. 7 Baghlan Province: one police officer killed
In a hospital in Kabul, Col. Mohammad Wara Andarbi, the deputy police chief of Baghlan Province, died of wounds sustained in a battle with the Taliban last week.
Oct. 7 Ghor Province: one police officer killed
One police officer was killed and another was wounded during a military operation in Firoz Koh. Local authorities claimed that Taliban members were killed and 14 others were wounded.
Oct. 7 Baghlan Province: four soldiers killed
The Taliban ambushed a group of soldiers in the Chashma-e-Shir area of Pul-i-Kumri, the provincial capital. The soldiers were driving toward Samangan Province in a private vehicle and all four were killed in the ambush.
Oct. 7 Takhar Province: one civilian and one security force killed
The Taliban attacked the Nahr-e-Aab village of Farkhar District, killing one pro-government militia member. A civilian was also killed in the crossfire.
Oct. 7 Kapisa Province: three civilians killed
A civilian vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Tagab District, killing three civilians, including a woman.
Oct. 7 Zabul Province: three police officers killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in the Ibrahim Manda area of Sharesafa District, killing three police officers and wounding four others.
Oct. 7 Laghman Province: one civilian and two security forces killed
A Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb in the Anda Kori area of Dawlat Shah District, killing the district governor, Sayid Sharif Pacha, and two police officers.
Oct. 6 Badghis Province: one soldier killed
The Taliban abducted and killed a soldier who was traveling by public transport in the village of Laman in Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital.
Oct. 6 Helmand Province: two soldiers killed
A police truck stolen by the Taliban and loaded with explosives blew up near a security outpost in the Yakhchal area of Greshk District, killing two soldiers and wounding five others.
Oct. 6 Uruzgan Province: eight police officers killed
The Taliban hid explosives in a tunnel under a security outpost in Khas Uruzgan District. When the explosives detonated, eight police officers were killed and three others were wounded.
Oct. 6 Khost Province: one civilian killed
A female employee of an appeal court in Khost City, the provincial capital, was assassinated next to her house in the northern part of the city.
Oct. 5 Helmand Province: one police officer killed
A police vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in the Seventh Police District of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, killing one police officer and wounding another.
Oct. 5 Laghman Province: four civilians and four security forces killed
In Sultan Ghazi, the Taliban carried out a car bomb on the convoy of the governor of Laghman, killing four security forces and four civilians. Two security forces and 28 civilians were also wounded.
Oct. 5 Helmand Province: two police officers killed
A military vehicle was blown up by a roadside bomb in Basalan area of Nawa District, killing two police officers and wounding two others.
Oct. 5 Herat Province: one soldier killed
The Taliban attacked an army outpost in the village of Mahtab in Golran District, killing one soldier over two hours of fighting. Local officials claimed that one Taliban fighter was killed and four others were wounded.
Oct. 4 Paktia Province: one civilian killed
A tribal elder was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle exploded in the First Police District of Gardiz, the provincial capital.
Oct. 4 Faryab Province: two security forces killed
The Taliban attacked a security outpost in the Kosa Qala village of Khwaja Sabz Posh District, killing one soldier and one member of the National Directorate of Security.
Oct. 4 Kabul Province: two civilians killed
Two civilian government employees were shot and killed by unknown gunmen in the Tank-e-Chakari area of the 16th Police District of Kabul City, the capital.
Oct. 4 Takhar Province: one civilian killed
A religious scholar was kidnapped and later killed in the Qom Gozar village of Dasht-e-Qala District. It remains unclear who was responsible for the killing.
Oct. 3 Kapisa Province: four civilians killed
A civilian vehicle was attacked by the Taliban in the Essakhel area of Tagab District, killing four civilians. The insurgents escaped from the area after the attack.
Oct. 3 Kandahar Province: two civilians killed
While walking home, two children were killed by a roadside bomb explosion in the Nadi village of Zari District.
Oct. 3 Nangarhar Province: 13 civilians and one security force killed
A truck bomb targeted the district governor’s office in Ghanikhel District, killing 13 civilians and one police officer. An additional 42 people, including 39 civilians and three police officers, were wounded in the explosion, for which no one has claimed responsibility.
Oct. 3 Parwan Province: one security force killed
A member of the National Directorate of Security was shot and killed by the Taliban in the Pada Khwab area of Bagram District while on his way to work.
Oct. 3 Khost Province: two security forces killed
Two members of the National Directorate of Security were killed in a Taliban attack in Mandozai District while traveling to the provincial capital.
Oct. 2 Khost Province: one civilian killed
An employee of the provincial appeals court was shot and killed in the Habashkhel area of Matoon District while returning from evening prayer.
Oct. 2 Takhar Province: one police officer killed
The Taliban killed a police officer near the police headquarters in Baharak District.
Oct. 2 Takhar Province: one police officer killed
The Taliban attacked security outposts in the Qulbars area of Taloqan, the provincial capital, killing one member of police special forces. Local authorities claimed that five Taliban fighters were also killed.
Oct. 2 Kapisa Province: two police officers killed
The Taliban ambushed police officers in Kohband District, killing two officers and wounding another. Local authorities claimed that one Taliban member was also killed in the clash.
Oct. 2 Logar Province: three civilians killed
Unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of people in Pul-e-Alam, the provincial capital, killing three civilians. The motivation for the killing is unclear.
Reporting was contributed by the following New York Times reporters: Najim Rahim from Kabul, Taimoor Shah from Kandahar, Zabihullah Ghazi from Nangarhar, Farooq Jan Mangal from Khost and Asadullah Timoory from Herat.