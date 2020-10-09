Adult Actors Failing At Playing Teenagers

Age is a social construct!
As a consumer of film and television, I am aware that adults are usually the ones playing teens on screen. However, there are times when even the best of actors isn’t fooling ANYONE!
Here are some of the wildest examples:
Stockard Channing was 33 when she played Rizzo in Grease:
Michael Tucci was 31 when he played Sonny in Grease:
Darren Barnet was 28 when he played Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever:
Antwon Tanner was 28 when he first appeared as Skills on One Tree Hill:
Rebel Wilson was 32 when she played Fat Amy/Patricia in Pitch Perfect:
Channing Tatum was 26 when he played Duke Orsino in She’s the Man:
Bianca Lawson was 31 when she first appeared as Maya St. Germain on Pretty Little Liars:
Gabrielle Union was 27 when she played Isis in Bring It On:
Henry Winkler was 28 when he first appeared as Fonzie on Happy Days:
Tom Welling was 24 when he first appeared as Clark Kent on Smallville:
Shirley Henderson was 37 when she first appeared as Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter series:
Alan Ruck was 30 when he played Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off:
Tammin Sursok was 27 when she first appeared as Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars:
Timothy Granaderos was 31 when he first appeared as Monty on 13 Reasons Why:
Jimmy Tatro was 25 when he first appeared as Dylan Maxwell on American Vandal:
Ian Somerhalder was 31 when he first appeared as Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries:
Sean Patrick Thomas was 31 when he played Derek Reynolds in Save the Last Dance:
Cam Gigandet was 25 when he played Ryan McCarthy in Never Back Down:
Finally, Francia Raisa was 31 when she first appeared as Ana Torres in Grown-ish:
