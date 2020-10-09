Accessory maker Nomad is donating 1 million masks to communities in need and you can help

Nomad is a name that regular readers will be familiar with thanks to its chargers and whatnot. But today it’s making waves for another reason – charity. It’s helping those who might otherwise struggle to get hold of medical supplies by donating 1 million masks. And it needs your help to find out where they need to go. People need masks now more than ever and with the COVID-19 pandemic unlikely to go away any time soon, the more masks, the better.

Nomad wants us to help show it where its masks need to go and people can nominate organizations right now. If it’s a relief group or nonprofit, Nomad will reach out and do the rest.