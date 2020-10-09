18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Here’s what some of your favorite celebrities have been up to:
5.
LeBron James shared sweet throwback photos of his son, Bronny James, for his 16th birthday.
7.
Amanda Bynes rejoined Instagram.
10.
Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch exercised together.
12.
Macaulay Culkin debuted his Home Alone face mask, featuring his iconic facial expression.
16.
Gigi Hadid wished her sister Bella a happy 24th birthday.
17.
Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon showed off their early voting stickers.
18.
And Jenna Dewan gushed over her 7-month-old son Callum.
