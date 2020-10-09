



Rekha is akin to a force of nature. We can’t imagine the Hindi movie landscape to be complete without her. One of her strengths was how graceful and elegant she made each song picturised on her look on screen. It felt like the lyricist, the composer and the singers created something with just her in mind. Her songs can be enjoyed without the context of their respective films. Through them, you can experience the complete range of human emotions in one sitting. They’re energising and entertaining at the same time. Though all her songs are a thing of beauty, we enlist 10 evergreen songs of Rekha that we feel represent the best of Rekha. Enjoy!