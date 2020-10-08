Zonnique Says TI Has Changed For The Better Since #Hymengate

Mom-to-be- Zonnique has said that her father, T.I., has made positive changes since his infamous #hymengate disaster.

“That was definitely a big moment for everyone,” Zonnique told ET. “He’s definitely just been learning with the girls on how to handle certain things and how to go about certain things when it comes to us. I feel like it’s a lot of stuff he didn’t realize when it comes to a young girl’s feelings. So I feel like now he’s a little bit more careful. He just goes about everything a little bit differently now, definitely… He’s more sensitive with everything.”

