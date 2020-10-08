Your Friday Briefing

A rural surge of the virus in India

People across rural India are defying virus rules, propelling the nation toward claiming the world’s largest caseload.

In megacities like Mumbai and Delhi where the virus first surged, public awareness campaigns left the populace more prepared and careful.

But many Indian villagers believe the government is overstating the severity of the pandemic and showing no sensitivity to the hardships they are suffering. The ones who do follow the rules face harrowing experiences at hospitals and social stigma in their towns.

On the ground: Our reporters visited more than a dozen rural areas, from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, to Tripura, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. People afraid to lose income in quarantine are refusing to be tested, they found, and few people are wearing masks or social distancing. Even police officers empowered to enforce the rules are sometimes not wearing masks. Hospitals are growing strained.