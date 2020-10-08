William Watson: Supercluster lead won’t become gold

How should pro-market types view the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s three-table, 1,200-word “report” on Ottawa’s failure to launch its “Innovation Superclusters Initiative (ISI),” which it announced to great fanfare — i.e., normal fanfare for this hype-addicted government — in 2018? The same way modern scientists regard medieval alchemists’s efforts to turn lead into gold. You admire people’s ambition in striving for the impossible but on balance the less money and time spent on it, the better. Read More