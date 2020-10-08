Whoopi Goldberg ‘Working Diligently’ to Get ‘Sister Act’ Cast Back for Third Movie

Touchstone Pictures

Giving an update on the long-awaited threequel, the ‘View’ moderator says that ‘Sister 3’ may be finally happening after years of rejection from movie execs.

Fans’ wish for a third “Sister Act” movie may soon come true. As part of the musical comedy film who has been long campaigning for “Sister Act 3“, Whoopi Goldberg has given a positive update on the long-awaited threequel.

During a virtual appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday, October 6, the actress/comedian revealed that a third “Sister Act” movie is in the works. “We’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back,” she told the show’s host James Corden.

Of why the third installment of the popular comedy films didn’t come a lot sooner, Goldberg explained, “For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it.” But those movie execs have apparently changed their minds as the 64-year-old added, “… and then quite recently it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it.”





Goldberg has in the past made no secret of her interest to return for a third “Sister Act” movie. In 2019, “The View” moderator said on the ABC talk show that she’s ready to step into the iconic nun costume, but her idea has been met with rejection. “people saying ‘nobody wants to see it, it’s dated, it’s old,’ ” she told her co-hosts.

Co-host Meghan McCain disagreed with that opinion, saying, “There’s no way. Everybody loves that movie, all generations.” Goldberg replied, “It’s true.”

Goldberg plays Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who’s forced to join a convent and changes her name into Sister Mary Clarence after being placed in a witness protection program, in the original 1992 movie. The film was a box office success, grossing $231.6 million worldwide.

She reprised the role in the 1993 sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit”, in which her character leads a choir for Catholic students at a struggling school. It, however, failed to repeat the success of the first movie, grossing $57 million in the United States against a $38 million budget.