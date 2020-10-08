Who plays on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5

After four weeks of competing in afternoon time slots against quarterbacks who aren’t the greatest ever, Tom Brady and his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make their season prime-time debut on Week 5’s “Thursday Night Football.”

Brady and the Bucs are in a groove, too, winners of their last three games after falling in their opener to New Orleans. They’ll take on the Chicago Bears and Nick Foles, who took over for Mitchell Trubisky part way through Week 3 before stumbling to Chicago’s first loss in Week 4.

This matchup features two strong defenses, one with that reputation in the Bears and one that has flown under the radar since the beginning of 2019 in the Buccaneers. Brady is the more likely of the QBs to overcome a strong defense, although Chicago could feature the best running back on the field in this one with David Montgomery, who Chicago has utilized heavily in the early going on the ground and through the air.

Below is more about the Week 5 “Thursday Night Football” matchup and how to watch it.

Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight?

Matchup : Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

For the first time this season, Thursday Night Football will be simulcast on Fox and the NFL Network after NFL Network had exclusive TV rights to the games prior to Week 5. It’ll be a marquee opportunity to kick off Fox’s Thursday night slate, with Tom Brady making his first prime-time appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’ll also feature a quarterback rematch of Super Bowl LII with Nick Foles now in Chicago after he beat Brady with the Eagles to win it all. Foles helped lead a comeback charge after taking over for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3 but then struggled in Week 4.

Brady is coming off a five-touchdown performance to lead Tampa Bay past the Los Angeles Chargers, and he did that without injured star receiver Chris Godwin. The Bucs should continue to hum against a Bears team that is overmatched almost all the way across the board.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday, Oct. 8

: Thursday, Oct. 8 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, though the TV viewing options (more on those below) have expanded beginning with Week 5.

The game will kick off local time in Chicago at 7:20 p.m. It’ll be the Bears’ first prime-time action this season – they return to playing under the lights on Week 7’s Monday Night Football against the Rams.

Brady and the Bucs better get used to playing in prime time, because the opportunities come fast and furious in a few weeks. Starting in Week 7, Tampa Bay plays prime-time games in three consecutive weeks.

What channel is “Thursday Night Football on tonight?

Beginning in Week 5, all “Thursday Night Football” games will broadcast live on cable network Fox in addition to NFL Network. That simulcast setup will be in place through Week 16.

Week 5 is also the beginning of Thursday night broadcasts on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon will likely use this platform as a runway to setup a big bid in the next set of TV rights negotiations.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live stream for Thursday night game

With the addition of Fox and Amazon Prime to this week’s broadcast, the streaming options have expanded. Fox Sports Go is now a possibility for cable subscribers, in addition to Amazon Prime and the rest of your possible streaming services outlined here.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 5 schedule

Bye weeks weren’t scheduled to come into play until this week, although COVID-19 altered that slightly a week ago. Green Bay and Detroit will take this season’s first scheduled byes in Week 5.

The prime-time games all feature one future Hall of Fame quarterback – Brady on Thursday night, then Russell Wilson on Sunday night against the Vikings and Drew Brees on Monday night against the Chargers.

If you’re looking to watch Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes this week, you’ll have to check your local 1 p.m. Sunday listings as neither of those two exciting quarterbacks found there way into a prime-time game this week.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Game Time (ET) TV channel Buccaneers at Bears 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 11

Game Time (ET) TV channel Rams at WFT 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bills at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at Steelers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Jets 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jaguars at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bengals at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Panthers at Falcons 1 p.m. FOX, fuboTV Dolphins at 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Giants at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Browns 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Vikings at Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 12