White House physician says Trump can return to public events Saturday By

© . Doctors speak about U.S. President Trump’s health outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump’s physician said on Thursday that the president had completed his course of therapy for the coronavirus, had remained stable since returning to the White House, and could return to public engagements on Saturday.
Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House that Trump had responded “extremely well” to treatment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.