Hanna Ziady / CNN:
Web Summit, Europe’s largest technology conference, which had 70K+ attendees last year, will be held entirely online this year in December — London (CNN Business)Europe’s largest technology conference will be held entirely online this year, as the coronavirus pandemic forces scores of major events to go digital.
Web Summit, Europe's largest technology conference, which had 70K+ attendees last year, will be held entirely online this year in December (Hanna Ziady/CNN)
Hanna Ziady / CNN: