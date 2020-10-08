Web Summit, Europe's largest technology conference, which had 70K+ attendees last year, will be held entirely online this year in December (Hanna Ziady/CNN)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Hanna Ziady / CNN:

Web Summit, Europe’s largest technology conference, which had 70K+ attendees last year, will be held entirely online this year in December  —  London (CNN Business)Europe’s largest technology conference will be held entirely online this year, as the coronavirus pandemic forces scores of major events to go digital.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR