Wallabies v All Blacks Bledisloe Cup teams Australia New Zealand

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has made good on his promise to unleash Australia’s Generation Next of rugby talent by naming three rookies in his starting XV for Sunday’s Bledisloe Cup opener in Wellington.

Reds trio Harry Wilson, Filipo Daugunu and Hunter Paisami are the three fresh faces in the starting lineup, while another uncapped player, Noah Lolesio of the Brumbies, is set to make his Test debut from the bench.

The bullocking Wilson, 20, is rewarded for an outstanding Super Rugby season with selection at No 8.

The pacy Daugunu, a former Fiji age-group football goalkeeper, gets the nod on the right wing while the hard hitting Paisami will start at outside centre.

Gun Reds back Jordan Petaia was not included as he continues his injury rehab while Rennie opted for experience at No 10 with James O’Connor picked ahead of Lolesio for the afternoon clash at Sky Stadium.

“It’s a privilege for me to be able to announce the first Australian side of the year and especially to name a number of players who will wear the gold jersey for the first time,” Rennie said.

“I’ve been impressed with how quickly the squad has come together.

“There’s a good group of men here and the last three weeks has given us a chance to work hard and learn more about each other.

“We need to demonstrate that brotherhood and connection on Sunday.”

The Wallabies are massive underdogs against a typically powerful All Blacks side featuring three uncapped players on the bench.

Lock Tupou Vaa’i, loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and winger Caleb Clarke are the Kiwi rookies in Ian Foster’s first Test squad.

Foster has also opted for two Barrett brothers in his back three with Beauden picked at fullback and Jordie on the right wing.

“We really wanted to see how players adapted and fitted in and how comfortable they were coming back into the environment and so there were a number of positions that we wanted to keep an open mind about,” Foster said.

“We’re excited by the group.

“There’s a lot of talent in there and we’ve got players jumping out of their skin and wanting an opportunity.

“It’s been fantastic to come together and know at the end of the week there’s a Test match.

“There’s been a lot of hard work, but the tightness of the group and the desire and the excitement about playing an international game is right up there.

“It’s a Bledisloe series and both teams will be determined to put a marker down.

“For us, it’s about getting our basics right and focusing on our set piece and momentum, and then letting the guys use their skillsets around the structure.”

The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe since 2003.

This series is shaping up to be even spicier than usual with two new coaches starting their reigns amidst a backdrop of boardroom bad blood.

WALLABIES (15-1): Tom Banks, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Matt To’omua, Marika Koroibete, James O’Connor, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (c), Pete Samu, Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Reece Hodge

ALL BLACKS (15-1): Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody

Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke