[VIDEO] Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 Season 17/4 Premiere Crossover Promo

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 got real in the promo released Thursday ahead of the sister series’ November 12 premieres. The clip, you see, doesn’t just feature the ABC shows’ fictional life savers, it also shines a spotlight on actual essential workers from across the US.

“We all have heroes,” begins Grey’s leading lady Ellen Pompeo’s voiceover, “people we aspire to be… the ones who fight… who help us to survive…

“When it matters, the ones who always show up to save the day,” she concludes. “Thank you.”

It’s not just the video that’s paying tribute to essential workers, either; Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy and Season 4 of Station 19 — which are kicking off with a two-hour crossover event — are also being produced in their honor. “This season, our work is dedicated to the healthcare workers who put their lives on the line every day to try to save ours,” explains Krista Vernoff, showrunner for both dramas. “Wear a mask, save someone else’s life.”

In an Instagram post, Pompeo added that “since we shut down filming [in March], 7,000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my Season 17 to all who have fallen and to every one of you who by the grace of God is still standing…

“This season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through,” she continued, “and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud.”

Previously, Vernoff told TVLine that the pandemic would play into both series. It’s “a whole new world for our hospital and for all of our characters.” Regardless, she promised that at least Station 19 was moving into a lighter season than its previous one. “The team pulls together and finds a lot of joy despite the heaviness of the world.”

Press PLAY on the video above to check it out. Then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 17 of Grey’s and Season 4 of Station 19.