Vaani Kapoor latest post is truly hilarious

Vaani Kapoor is in a pretty good space at the moment. Her last release War went on to be the highest grosser of 2019. She also has some pretty interesting projects lined up including Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar, Shamshera which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Not just this, she recently signed up for Abhishek Kapoor’s next film in which she’ll feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Late last night, Vaani shared a post on social media in which she’s seen relishing a cold coffee topped with a big scoop of ice cream. Not just that, she also enjoyed a piece of delicious looking pasty along with it. What caught our eye, however, was Vaani’s caption. Along with the array of sweets, we see a little elephant sculpture in the background. Keeping that in mind, Vaani wrote, “When there is an elephant in the room , introduce him” Take a look at her post below.





Pretty hilarious isn’t it?