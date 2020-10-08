US attorney general releases guidelines for enforcing crypto laws By Cointelegraph

US attorney general releases guidelines for enforcing crypto laws
William Barr, the attorney general for the U.S., published official guidelines for keeping crypto markets accountable.
The lead U.S. attorney’s Cyber-Digital Task Force put together the guidelines, officially calling them: Cryptocurrency: An Enforcement Framework, according to an Oct. 8 statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
