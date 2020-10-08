Updates to SEC’s Week 3 football TV schedule announced

ESPN PR

Due to Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, ESPN has updated its television schedule for Week 3 action in the SEC.

Missouri vs. No. 17 LSU will move to noon ET on Saturday, with the game now being played on SEC Network Alternate and the ESPN App. The matchup is moving from Baton Rouge, La. to Columbia, Mo., and LSU will remain the home team. Viewers can locate SEC Network Alternate on their cable provider here. The game will re-air immediately on SEC Network at 4 p.m.

Due to the above schedule changes, Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn will move from SEC Network to ESPN, staying at 4 p.m., and No. 2 Alabama at Ole Miss will shift from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will remain on ESPN.

In addition to the main telecast on ESPN for No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A,amp;M at noon on Saturday, ESPN is adding the AT,amp;T 5G SkyCast viewing option to ESPNU. A popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays, this unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and features the natural sounds of the game.

ESPN's schedule for October 10, including the updated games, can be found below