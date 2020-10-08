U.S. Vice-Presidential Debate, New Zealand, Vladimir Putin: Your Thursday Briefing

Earlier in the day, in a video recorded outside the White House, Mr. Trump called his coronavirus infection “a blessing from God” and portrayed as a miracle cure the unproven therapeutic drug he was given after testing positive last week. He pledged to provide the drug to Americans free of charge, without offering any details.

White House outbreak: Mr. Trump told the White House medical staff that he was feeling “great.” He is symptom-free and has required no supplemental oxygen, according to his physician. The White House has instructed staff members to follow new safety protocols, including surgical masks and protective eye covers.

Last call: For many very old, ill and infirm Americans who know themselves to be participating for the last , this election is an opportunity to vote for their children and grandchildren — a final heartfelt, empowering act as American citizens.