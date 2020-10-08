U.S. sues Yale for alleged bias against Asian and white applicants By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: Students walk on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut

2/2

() – Yale University was sued on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, which accused the Ivy League school of illegally discriminating against Asian and white applicants in undergraduate admissions.

The Justice Department said Yale’s discrimination on the basis of race and national origin violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Thursday’s lawsuit followed a two-year investigation that followed a complaint by Asian-American groups about the New Haven, Connecticut-based university’s practices.

The Justice Department said in August it was prepared to sue if the school did not take “remedial measures.”

Yale had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. It has previously denied accusations of discrimination, and has said it cooperated with the government’s investigation.

The Justice Department has previously filed legal briefs supporting a lawsuit by affirmative action opponents accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-Americans.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR