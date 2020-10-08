U.S. Justice Dept antitrust chief likely to leave early 2021: source By

WASHINGTON () – The head of the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, will likely step down early next year no matter which party wins the Nov. 3 presidential election, a source familiar with his plans said on Thursday.
Delrahim, who was confirmed in September 2017, is recused from the department’s probe into Alphabet Inc’s (O:) Google, which is expected to result in a lawsuit in coming weeks.
Either Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.
The Justice Department had no immediate comment.
