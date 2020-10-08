Home Business U.S. Justice Dept antitrust chief likely to leave early 2021: source By

U.S. Justice Dept antitrust chief likely to leave early 2021: source By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


WASHINGTON () – The head of the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim, will likely step down early next year no matter which party wins the Nov. 3 presidential election, a source familiar with his plans said on Thursday.

Delrahim, who was confirmed in September 2017, is recused from the department’s probe into Alphabet Inc’s (O:) Google, which is expected to result in a lawsuit in coming weeks.

Either Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©