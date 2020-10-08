Tyler Seguin likely to miss start of season

Fans of the Dallas Stars can stop wondering why front-line center Tyler Seguin struggled during the playoffs following the temporary stoppage of play in March caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As noted by the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Dallas general manager Jim Nill confirmed on Thursday that Seguin suffered a torn labrum in his hip during the resumption and will likely be sidelined up to four months following surgery.

Meanwhile, the NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced earlier this week that they are “targeting” Jan. 1 for the start of the 2020-21 season held amid the pandemic. Such a timeline would mean Seguin would be out for the beginning of the campaign.

One positive for Seguin and the Stars is that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has remained open to fluidity during the health crisis and could push the season’s opening date back depending on changing health and safety guidelines and the situation involving the border that separates Canada and the United States.

The border remains closed to nonessential travel for the foreseeable future, and Canada’s refusal to budge on the topic led to the NHL relocating teams to bubble sites in Toronto and Edmonton for the playoffs. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported earlier this week the NHL could create a Canada-only division for the upcoming season if needed.

Seguin led the Stars in points (50) and assists (33) during the regular season that was halted on March 12 because of the uncontrolled virus outbreak. He tallied only two goals and recorded 11 assists in 26 postseason appearances.

Nill also offered updates on other noteworthy injury woes: