Two ‘RHOA’ Stars Slept w/ A Stripper At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is preparing to head down the aisle to marry her man, Mike Hill — but a new report alleges that two cast members of RHOA had sex with strippers at her bachelorette party.

A source who witnessed the event spoke to Page Six, telling them that told us that some of the women began hooking up with each other in the living room of the house they were staying in Charleston, South Carolina. 

There were no more than 10 guests at the house.

