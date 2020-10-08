Two ‘RHOA’ Stars Slept w/ A Stripper At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party!!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is preparing to head down the aisle to marry her man, Mike Hill — but a new report alleges that two cast members of RHOA had sex with strippers at her bachelorette party.

A source who witnessed the event spoke to Page Six, telling them that told us that some of the women began hooking up with each other in the living room of the house they were staying in Charleston, South Carolina.

There were no more than 10 guests at the house.

“There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” the source said, even adding that some engaged in oral sex. “They were so drunk.” Some of the hookups were caught on camera.

But as Bravo cameramen put the packed up for the night, two cast members and a male stripper were allegedly in a room with a male stripper.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’ the source said, adding that at least one other person allegedly heard them going at it about an hour. She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.

The remaining cast members confronted the women about the shocking sexcapades the morning after. No names have yet been leaked.

Who do y’all think it was?