Two ‘RHOA’ Stars Had Sex With Stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

It seems the guests at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party were having too much fun. According to new reports, the bash took a wild and sexual turn as two of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars had sex with a male stripper in addition to some girl-on-girl action.

A source claimed to Page Six that there were about nine or 10 guests total invited to the party which took place in Charleston, South Carolina. “There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” the informant shared, adding that the hookups went beyond making out to oral sex in some instances. “They were so drunk.”

The hookups in the living might go into season 13 of “RHOA” as the cast are currently filming for the upcoming season. It was said that the crew wrapped the filming with some of the women went to bed around 5 A.M. However, two ladies allegedly took a male stripper to a private bedroom with the male stripper to resume their steamy rendezvous.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’ ” said the source. The source wasn’t the only who heard the noise as at least one other person allegedly heard them. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

While the identities of the two “RHOA” are currently unknown, the source said that it wasn’t Cynthia. Instead, the bride-to-be confronted the cast members involved in the threesome in the following night at dinner. One of the women alleged wanted to make it seem as if it were a “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” fling, though she became upset because of the confrontation.

Despite the pandemic, Cynthia and Mike Hill are planning to hold a large-scale wedding. The lovebirds are set to tie the knot on October 10, and they have invited around 250 people to help them celebrate their special day. It surely sounds worrisome, but she has assured in a new interview that her wedding will have strict COVID-19 safety rules.

Speaking to Page Six, Cynthia revealed that she and Mike have been “putting most of our wedding energy into COVID-19 protocols,” instead of worrying about what kind of “hair accessories” she’s gonna put on during the nuptials. “We ain’t playing around,” she told the news outlet.