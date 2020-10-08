Twitter Clowns Joe Biden As Fly Lands On His Head During Debate!!

Last night, millions of Americans tuned in to watch vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate.

But the attention of the night was stolen by a fly that landed on Pence’s head past the half-way mark on the debate and stayed on his head for more than two minutes.

And although the subjects covered last night were deeply important, nobody could focus on anything else as the fly nestled on Pence’s platinum hair.

