TV Ratings for Wednesday, Oct. 7: Vice Presidential Debate

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence, Kamala Harris and Seth Brundle amassed 22.4 million total viewers across ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, up 10 percent from the comparable tally for Kaine/Pence four years ago.

Coverage of the 2016 VP debate went on to report 37.1 million total viewers across all broadcast and cable networks; check back this afternoon for Wednesday night’s final total.

TVLine readers gave VP debate moderator Susan Page an average grade of “C-,” compared to first (and only?) presidential debate overseer Chris Wallace’s “D-.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday:

FOX | The Masked Singer (5.7 mil/1.4) dropped sharply from Week 2.

THE CW | Patrick Dempsey’s Devils made its Stateside debut to 621K and a 0.1, on par with The 100’s final season average. Leading out of that, Coroner‘s Season 2 U.S. premiere (717K/0.1) matched its Season 1 average.

CBS | Big Brother (4.2 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth week-to-week.

NBC | A special installment of Weakest Link (4.5 mil/0.8) matched its Tuesday numbers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.