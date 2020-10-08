TSR You Are Appreciated: These Underrated Black Actors & Actresses Should Be Your Faves

When it comes to Black talent in Hollywood, the world would lead you to believe there is a shortage but don’t be fooled. While these celebs may not always get recognized, they are indeed talented. So, it’s only right we let them know they’re appreciated.

With actresses like #SEpathaMerkerson, #AnikaNoniRose, #CCHPounder, #KimberlyElise, #LorraineTouissant and actors #ElvisNolasco, #KeithDavid, and #CliftonPowell—there is more than enough talent to go around.

So, swipe through and take a look. Tell us who is your fave underrated actress/actor.

