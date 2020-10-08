TSR Updatez: Netflix Defends ‘Cuties’ Film Following Texas Indictment, Says The Charge Is “Without Merit”

TSR Updatez: Roommates, a Texas grand jury indicted Netflix for its controversial film Cuties just a few days ago, and the streaming giant is not backing down about the intent behind the movie.

As we previously reported, the indictment states that Netflix and the film promote a sexual depiction of young girls, and Netflix says that’s not the case! Although the platform is facing some serious charges, a spokesperson for Netflix says the indictment is “without merit,” Deadline reports.

“‘Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” the statement reads. “This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”

According to the indictment, Netflix and the film “knowingly promote visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothes or partially clothes child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious, literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

