Trump says COVID-19 aid talks have restarted, good chance for deal By

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House after returning from hospitalization at the Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said talks with Congress have restarted over further COVID-19 relief and that there was a good chance a deal could be reached, but gave no other details about a possible agreement.
“Now they are starting to work out,” he told Fox Business Network in a telephone interview about talks, after he cut off negotiations via a post on Twitter earlier this week.
