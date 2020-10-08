Trump: COVID-19 Diagnosis Was A Blessing From God

President Trump is trying desperately to spin his coronavirus diagnosis — calling it a “blessing from God.”

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug. I said ‘Let me take it’ — it was my suggestion, I said ‘Let me take it.’ And it was incredible the way it worked. Incredible,” Trump said in a video shared to his social media.

Trump was given several treatments, including Remdesivir, the intravenous antiviral medication, and a single dose of Regeneron’s experimental antibody cocktail.

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great, I feel, like, perfect,” he said.

He then went on to promote one of the drugs.

“I went in, I wasn’t feeling so hot, and within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron. It’s called Regeneron. And other things, too, but I think this was the key. But they gave me Regeneron. And it was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately,” Trump said.