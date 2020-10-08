Trump: COVID-19 Diagnosis Was A Blessing From God

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

President Trump is trying desperately to spin his coronavirus diagnosis — calling it a “blessing from God.”

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug. I said ‘Let me take it’ — it was my suggestion, I said ‘Let me take it.’ And it was incredible the way it worked. Incredible,” Trump said in a video shared to his social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR