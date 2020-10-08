Travis Scott Wants to Raise Stormi Webster to Be a ‘Strong’ Feminist

Instagram

Travis Scott (II) already has a vision how he wants to raise his daughter Stormi Webster, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner. During his appearance on “.WAV RADIO” with Chase B the “Astroworld” artist shared his vision about his and Kylie’s parenting for their 2-year-old baby girl.

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect young black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity,” he said. “Now more than ever, they have the vision.”

The rapper also adds that he wanted her to have a “pure vision” of what she’s capable of, adding, “It’s just all about that.”

In the interview, Travis also addressed the forthcoming presidential election. While he admitted that he stopped himself from being too political, Travis has used his platform to urge others to use their voice. “That’s why we gotta get out and vote, as the youth, and as us being the future to what this world has a hold, we got that power to change all this s**t,” he divulged.

Back in August, Travis shared that he gushed over his baby girl and that he wanted her to be aware about things that are happening in the world, including the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice. “It’s amazing just to watch my daughter grow,” Travis told GQ Magazine for its September “Change Is Good” issue which featured him on the cover. “I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world. As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

“It’s a point where there has to be some acknowledgment, like, ‘This s**t is not cool,’ ” Travis expressed. “We’ve been through this for how many years? It’s a fight that we’ve been fighting for, and it seems no one wants to give us this result we’ve been looking for—for years—and our voices need to be heard.”