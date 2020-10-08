Tory Lanez Facing 22-Year Prison Sentence After Charged for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Instagram

The Canadian rapper has been charged with assault with a semi automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Tory Lanez has officially been charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year. On Thursday, October 8, Los Angeles prosecutors announced the charges, including assault with a semi automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

In addition to that, the rap star is facing a gun allegation and a charge that he personally inflicted great bodily injury. “The defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement.

If convicted, Tory could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. He is set to be arraigned on October 13.

Both a rep for Tory and a lawyer for Megan declined to comment on the charges.

Tory was arrested on July 12 in Los Angeles after police responded to calls of shots being fired in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood. He was charged with concealing a firearm in a vehicle and bonded out the next day while law enforcement continued to investigate the matter.

Megan injured her feet during the incident, confirming that she got shot. While the “Savage” rapper previously refused to name her shooter, she later confirmed that it was indeed Tory who shot her at her feet. During an Instagram Live stream, Megan noted that she initially refused to name her shooter to protect him, but she eventually decided to do so after he kept lying on her.

Tory himself denied the allegations through his album “Daystar”. On “Money Over Fallout”, he could be heard rapping, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/ But them boys ain’t clean enough/ I see how they teaming up, watching and I’m calculating/ Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardize the outcome waiting.”